A 20-month-old boy had to be rescued after he climbed into a toy he was playing with and got stuck.

Soona Choe from Fort Lee in the US told CBS New York her son Luca was playing with a box designed to teach shapes.

However, after deciding to climb into the box he found himself firmly trapped.

Choe said while the situation was serious, she said she couldn't help but laugh.

"It's kind of comical if you think about the situation," she told the station. "He got in, got wedged in, and he couldn't get out."

After attempting to get him out, Choe soon realised she had to call 911 to rescue her child.

"I'm like, 'My kid's stuck in a toy,' and they're like, 'What kind of toy, what do you mean?'" Choe said, according to Inside Edition.

That's when Sergeant Rick Hernadez showed up to assist.

While a truck with equipment was on its way to the scene, Hernandez managed to break the boy free using his hands to pull the toy apart.

"I asked Mum if I could break it, [and] she said 'I tried, you can give it a shot.'

"I was able to get off the front panel, it cracked.

"It was a priceless expression on his face. He looked a little bit embarrassed about the situation," Hernandez told MyHighPlains.com.