Prince Philip has apologised to a woman who broke her wrist after being involved in a car crash with him.

46-year-old Emma Fairweather was a passenger in a friend's Kia, with her friend's nine-month-old baby, when the collision with the Duke of Edinburgh's Land Rover occurred.

One week after the accident, which occurred earlier this month, Fairweather told the Sunday Mirror she had yet to receive an apology from the Duke.

She has since received a letter from the duke, saying he is "very sorry" for his part in the accident.

In the letter, dated 21 January, he wrote he wishes her a speedy recovery.

The Duke blamed low-shining sun for the accident, as it meant he was unable to see the Kia coming around the corner.

Emma Fairweather. Photo / Supplied

Fairweather told the Mirror that she was "chuffed" to have received the response.

"A lot of people said it was unrealistic that I wanted that human kindness from Prince Philip – which is what I saw this letter as."

She liked that he signed it off as 'Philip' rather than with his title.