COMMENT

Never go into business with children.

They're lazy and they hog the iPad. They show up to the office dressed like some chick called Moana. And they lie about their experience in implementing a multi-page Excel spreadsheet to manage budgets and the timely dispatching of inventory, reports news.com.au.

Kids are the worst.

Tori Spelling knows this. It's why she'll probably have to topple her 10-year-old daughter as the CEO of her corporation Stylish Slimes by Stella.

We thought Nathan Tinkler really ballsed up his empire but he's got nothing on this slacker Stella.

Angry customers of Stylish Slimes by Stella are furious that products they've paid for have not been delivered and are calling for the tween to walk away from her conglomerate.

"I'm hearing that people have been waiting 3-4 months?!?! WTF?! … Why would you let her continue this 'business' if she's that far in over her head? Why not shut it down, apologise & let her catch up?" one irate mother wrote to Tori on social media.

We do sympathise with Stella but the thought of her being forced to slave away in her parents' Beverly Hills kitchen making slime to fill hundreds of back orders so her internet company doesn't fall into receivership is quite amusing.

Stellar is up to her ears in slime. Or maybe she's not because, if she was, there would be enough slime to fill the many back orders.

Either way, Tori really finds herself in a bind. Since the former 90210 star tripped and seared her arm on a hibachi grill at a Benihana in 2015, she's probably relying on this serious slime coin. If they don't get on top of these back orders, the legendary Spelling name will go to … well, slime.

When you make your child the main bread winner of the family, you better ensure they're not slacking off.

At first the trend to make your children work so you don't have to seemed genius. Kris Jenner mastered the scheme years ago and now parents around the world are trying to emulate the success. Arming their kids with an Instagram account and a hot glue gun, they're hoping to turn them into mini moguls who'll follow in the footsteps of Kylie Jenner and become billionaires by the time they're 20.

Locally, powerhouse CEO Pixie Curtis — the seven-year-old daughter of some publicist called Roxy Jacenko — is in the lucrative bow business.

"My mum Rox (works) on Product Development, marketing and branding … I oversee it all to ensure everything runs smoothly," the tiny entrepreneur writes of her employee/mother on the company's website.

Lately, Roxy has been Instagramming herself slaving away in Pixie's bow sweatshop — manning a conveyor belt that runs through her living room with thousands of bows whooshing by. She's packing the bows to meet demand while Pixie's running around Paris and having lunch at the Ritz.

Obviously Pixie runs a tight ship and I honestly thought Roxy was savvier than this. She's got the concept inverted.

The whole point of making your kid run a business is so they do all the work and you intercept the cash flow. Just remember to register the ABN in their name.

When things get murky on the numbers side and the fuzz come asking questions, the kid's fingerprints will be all over it.

This story was originally from news.com.au and republished here with permission