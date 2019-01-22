Embattled senior royal Prince Philip has been slammed as the "rudest person ever" by one high-profile British celebrity, just days after the 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh's horror car crash.

Controversial British TV host Piers Morgan has recounted an unpleasant run-in with the Prince in a new column for the Daily Mail.

"Prince Philip is the rudest human being I have ever met," Morgan begins, before acknowledging that many people are rude to him — but that his encounter with the Queen's husband takes the cake.

Prince Philip was not a fan of Piers Morgan. Photo / AP

The run-in happened at Buckingham Palace some 20 years ago, when Morgan was at Prince Charles' 50th birthday party.

Advertisement

He describes Prince Philip as "breathtakingly offhand," refusing his hand when Morgan extended it for a handshake.

"Who are you?" Prince Philip "barked menacingly," with Morgan — then-editor of the Daily Mirror newspaper — confessing to the royal that he and those around him were tabloid journalists.

Morgan claims Philip stared at him with "open-mouthed disgust and revulsion," turning without a word and walking away.

Morgan said he understood the reason for the Prince's rudeness — royal scandals are daily fodder for tabloid journalists — but "what staggered me was how he was prepared to be SO rude to someone who was an invited guest at his son's birthday party".

Meanwhile, the Prince has also come under fire from the passenger who broke her wrist in last week's car crash, saying she wants him to face prosecution if he is found to be at fault.

Emma Fairweather told the Sunday Mirror that she was left screaming after the accident, in which the Prince's Land Rover flipped onto its side after it pulled out in front of the oncoming Kia which Ms Fairweather was a passenger in.

Piers Morgan is used to people being rude to him. Photo / Getty Images

The Kia was being driven by 28-year-old Ellie Townsend, with her nine-month-old baby in the back.

Both women received minor injuries and the baby was uninjured.

Speaking on British TV, Ms Fairweather said the Duke is "highly insensitive and inconsiderate" after he was spotted driving while not wearing a seatbelt just days after the crash.

"There needs to be a decision as to whether Prince Philip and I are from the same walk of life here or not," she said.

"I feel that his treatment has not been the same as mine."

British police have spoken with Prince Philip after he was photographed apparently driving without wearing a seatbelt just two days after he was involved in the crash.

Norfolk Police said that "suitable words of advice have been given to the driver".

In his same column, Morgan slammed the Prince's "astonishing arrogance."

"And how staggeringly insensitive to the people whose car he smashed into only hours earlier," he wrote.