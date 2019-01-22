A white glamour model who claims to have "changed" race after having a series of tanning injections has left people stunned with her latest revelation.

German model Martina Big, 30, who has been taking melanin injections for two years and now "identifies as a black woman", appeared on British TV yesterday with her new husband Michael where she claimed the pair would be able to conceive a black child together.

Speaking about her "transformation", she said a doctor has told her she'll be able to birth black children, though no medical explanation was given.

Martina Big with her partner Michael, on March 21, 2017 in Trier, Germany. Photo / Getty Images

"My children will be black. We are not having plans, but I am discussing with my doctor to see if my body is okay, will I be able to breastfeed, what the baby will look like," she told the two shocked hosts.

Advertisement

When quizzed on how that would be "genetically possible", she claimed any future baby she has would be a mix of her and her white husband, news.com.au reports.

"It's a mix of Michael and me. I'm pretty sure it will be black or milk chocolate or a little bit light, it doesn't matter," she said.

Ms Big's claims didn't end there, she went on to say she'd noticed physical changes to her body, aside from her skin tone changing, since taking the injections.

My growing hair is changing and getting curly and more dark," she said. "Even my eyebrows now are getting dark and my eye colour has changed."

Last October, the larger than life personality spoke out about the surgery she'd been having in her quest to "change into a black woman".

An old modelling photograph of Martina Big. Photo / Getty Images

"All these steps, having black curly hair. I am going to change my nose to be like an African nose, wider … I am going to have butt implants to be curvier," she said.

Ms Big, a former air hostess, first gained notoriety after having a 'blow-up boob job' that pumped her chest to an incredible size 32S, reports The Sun.

But she hit headlines three months earlier when claiming she had successfully "transformed" into a "black woman".

She unveiled her new look on a trip to Los Angeles — posing in front of the iconic Hollywood sign, saying: "Last time I visited this with blonde hair and white skin — and now I'm a black woman with African hair."

She's been criticised by the Race Equality Foundation, who believe she has a "limited understanding" of the challenges ethnic minority groups face.

"It's a very sad and disappointing situation really if people assume it's just skin colour that makes you black," a spokesperson for the foundation told The Sun.

"She has a very limited understanding of what it means to be black or an ethnic minority today, and the challenges faced.

She has shared bizarre claims about her future children. Photo / ITV

"Her story distracts from the problems black people are truly facing today."

Martina has been charting her extreme makeover on Facebook.

In June, she wrote: "Yesterday I was with an African hairdresser and got a hair extension with curly, African hair.

"To become more and more a black woman, that is such a wonderful feeling. I'm so happy."

Her controversial claims about the race of her future children has received the same criticism, with people slamming her comments online.

"How offensive!! You can't change race. It is your history and it is in your DNA!" one person wrote on Twitter.

"This episode with Martina Big is extremely unsettling and offensive," another agreed.