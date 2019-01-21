Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is said to have held a "secret meeting" with the Duchess of Sussex at Kensington Palace.

The meeting reportedly took place on Monday and news of it was shared on Twitter by ABC royal correspondent Omid Scobie, who claimed the two met privately during Ardern's current UK trip.

Ardern had previously held talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May, aiming to secure a post-Brexit trade agreement for New Zealand, before jetting off to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland on Thursday.

Scobie said between her talks, the Prime Minister snuck away to catch up with Markle, who she got to know during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to New Zealand in October.

"Duchess Meghan and New Zealand Prime Minister @jacindaardern had a private meeting today at Kensington Palace," Scobie shared in the Tweet.

Meghan, says a source, “was pleased to have the chance to thank the PM for the wonderful hospitality [she and Harry] received from the people of New Zealand last year.” pic.twitter.com/EUO7zP2PyE — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 21, 2019

Scobie also noted that Markle was thrilled to be able to thank Ardern for the hospitality they received from the people of New Zealand during their visit.

And in a follow-up Tweet, Scobie added how much the Prime Minister had enjoyed getting to know the royal couple.

Enjoyed chatting with Jacinda on the tour. She came away from her time with Harry and Meghan impressed, telling me: “The Duke and Duchess are both very warm people... They really care about the work they do, they take their service seriously and I have a lot of respect for that.” — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 21, 2019

Ardern was able to get in some quality time with the Duke and Duchess during their Kiwi tour, hosting them in both Wellington and Auckland, and the trio clearly enjoyed each other's company.

The Prime Minister even took to Instagram to share an image of herself handing on one of the many gifts that were gifted to the royal couple from the New Zealand public.