A woman has been labelled "a brat" online after complaining about the ring her partner proposed to her with - a family heirloom that had belonged to his grandmother.

Instead of getting the "blingy" yellow diamond she wanted, the bride-to-be shared she was left less than satisfied with a ring once worn by her partner's deceased grandmother.

The woman took to online forum Wedding Bee to explain that despite her initial happy reaction, she now "hates" the ring her boyfriend of 10 years gave her and asked others what she should do.

She noted that a few months ago her partner asked for pictures of her dream ring, which she described as a "larger yellow diamond ring on yellow gold".

Advertisement

But days later, her partner's mother called to tell her she wanted her son to propose with his grandmother's ring, and that there were no yellow diamonds.

"Apparently she wanted me to have his grandmother's ring and he was just gonna take the diamond and change the setting," she wrote.

"After they kept insisting I sent him a photo of a 2 ct diamond with a halo and pave band. I like really blingy looks. Well, he finally proposed on January 3rd. The proposal wasn't spectacular either," she wrote.

"The ring she gave him is with his grandmother's diamond which I didn't want and I'm supposed to pass it down to our future children."

While she claims she at first liked the ring, she confessed now every time she looks at it, she hates it.

Ending the post, the woman wrote: "I don't know what to do. I'm upset because it's not what I always wanted and I waited so long for a proposal."

The original post on Wedding Bee. Photo / Wedding Bee

Other Wedding Bee users were quick to point out just how "ungrateful" the woman was being.

"That's a big blingy ring. You sound extremely ungrateful. Hate is such a strong word. That's his grandmother's ring that you say you hate. How disrespectful," one person wrote.

Others were labelled the woman a "brat".

"You do sound a bit ungrateful, especially bringing up your disappointment in his proposal," someone added.

While a third simply said: "You sound like a brat."

What do you think?