Sleep ins, beach days, backyard cricket, family games nights and the smell of sausages on the barbie - it's the quintessential Kiwi summer.

Long hot days coupled with freedom from routine produce parents who are more relaxed and children who are more agreeable. If only we lived in a permanent state of summer holidays.

Regretfully, as January draws to a close, the reality of everyday life begins to dawn.

For some children, the return to school is exciting, especially for those who enjoy the rhythm of routine, thrive on academic achievement or have a solid group of friends.

For others, the anticipation is not so positive. The transition back to school can spark anxiety, dread and overwhelm, which can be caused by a number of factors:

• Starting a new school

• Experiencing difficult social dynamics

• Feeling like school is not for them but being too young to leave

• Dislike of a new teacher

• Changing circumstances at home – parents separating, or a new sibling

Watching children struggle is particularly stressful for parents, who often want to help but may be unsure how to. Plus, parents aren't just supporting their children in a vacuum, they are also returning to complexity: juggling the work/life divide we try to call balance, managing additional financial pressures from stationery to new school uniforms, and perhaps trying to focus on personal goals for the year.

The pressure to navigate work and home can result in parents overlooking their children's feelings of nervousness or anxiety as school begins and, though understandable, this is not so useful.