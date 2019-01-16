Victoria Beckham uses an anti-ageing face cream made from her own blood.

The 44-year-old fashion mogul has splashed out £1200 ($2274) on a moisturiser by Dr. Barbara Sturm, which she discovered when visiting Sturm's clinic in Dusseldorf, Germany, last week.

Victoria visited Dr Barbara Sturm's clinic and picked up her new products on a trip to Dusseldorf. Photo / Instagram
Sharing a picture of the product on her Instagram story, she said: "Dr Sturm took my blood and created healing factors made by my own cells, which is highly antiinflammatory and regenerative. I'll be testing it out this week both morning and night!"

Dr. Sturm was part of a medical discovery known as the "Kobe Procedure", where a patient's own blood cells are used to produce proteins which jumpstart the healing process and help to rejuvenate skin cells.

This principle is applied to her famed face cream, Dr. Barbara Sturm MC1, where a patient's blood is drawn, then spun into a custom-blended cream for each patient, spawning the so-called 'Vampire Facial' name.

The former Spice Girl - who has children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 13 and seven-year-old Harper, with husband David Beckham - discovered the product while taking her daughter for a 'baby facial' at the clinic.

The fashion designer filmed Harper being pampered at the luxury clinic, with the caption: "We MUST use CLEAN products on our children. (sic)"

Victoria has a sweet bond with her daughter and often posts pictures of them enjoying quality time together.

The star shared footage of her youngest child's "chic" hair transformation on Instagram Stories over the weekend, writing: She is going short ... Beyond CUTE!!! ... This haircut is everything (sic)"

A number of celebrities also love Dr Barbara Sturm's Molecular Cosmetics lines, including the Hadid sisters, Hailey Bieber (Baldwin), Angela Bassett and Brooke Shields. Photo / Instagram
