Australian nutritionist Ellie Bullen shared a photo to Instagram that has caught the attention of the internet thanks to one very unusual item.

Her veggie-loaded vegan bowl screams "healthy" and appears to be the epitome of a balanced, plant-based meal.

The photo, which gained over 13,000 likes on Instagram, highlights rice for carbohydrates, avocado for good fats, an array of veggies for different nutrients.

Plus an an egg for protein. Wait, an egg? Bullen is vegan and her diet choice is a key part of her personal brand admired by her almost 700,000 followers.

Advertisement

Ellie Bullen has a website to share her journey to a wholesome life with the philosophy to eat more plants. Photo / Instagram

In the caption the 25-year-old made it clear that what appears to be an egg, isn't actually an egg at all.

"Looks like an egg. Tastes like an egg. But, it's not an egg... curious?" She asks.

"Experimenting with some recipes inspired by some of my recent trips, a Korean bibimbap was top of my list, and perfecting a vegan egg was a must.

READ MORE: • Make your own bibimbap with this delicious recipe from bite.co.nz

"After many, many, many failed attempts I may have finally found a bomb little vegan egg recipe."

Ellie created the egg with a concoction of vegan ingredients, and claims it tastes just like the real thing.

Using the staple vegan product nutritional yeast, she mixed it with black salt, pumpkin and rice flour, and carefully crafted her vegan version, which has excited a large number of her followers.

"MINDBLOWN that's not an egg," one user commented. They went on to ask: "Very curious about this egg.. Can you share the secret? What is it made of?"

She hopes her recipe will help those who have adopted the vegan way of life, but miss the flavours of a fabulously versatile egg.

V-eggies recipe

• Nutritional yeast

• Black salt

• Diced pumpkin

• Rice flour

• Corn flour

• Coconut milk

• Salt, pepper and water

• Olive oil

1. Cut up and de-skin a portion of pumpkin, Ellie recommends 170 grams, then boil it.

2. While it's boiling combine 1/4 cup of rice flour, 1/4 cup of coconut milk, 1 Tbsp of water and salt to taste into a bowl.

3. This is your "rice batter", set it aside.

4. Take 1 Tbsp nutritional yeast, 2 Tbsp corn flour, 2 Tbsp water, 2 Tbsp olive oil, 1/4 Tbsp black pepper, a pinch of Himalayan salt and 1/4 tsp black salt and blend together in a food processor.

5. Once pumpkin is cooked also put it in the blender.

6. Pulse all ingredients together and put in a cup.

7. Put a saucepan on medium to high heat and place 2 Tbsp of the rice batter. Give it 30 seconds then add the yolk in the middle.

8. Once the edges are crispy, it's ready.