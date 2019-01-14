A 62-year-old Russian woman "came back from the dead" in a morgue after she suddenly moved while being treated by a worker.

The Russian grandmother was wrongly pronounced dead, but was rushed to hospital after she moved when an employee tied a tag around her foot.

However, the woman, from Amur in Russia's far east, died from hyperthermia just hours later.

According to reports, the woman had been drinking with relatives at a party when she appeared to have died.

A police officer certified her as dead and took her body in a hearse to the morgue, but then "came to life" after having her feet tagged.

Ambulance staff spent 40 minutes trying to resuscitate the woman.

Chief doctor Mikhail Danilov said she died from "hypothermia", but could have survived if she received medical care instead of being taken to the morgue.

A police investigation is now underway into her death.

A health official said the policeman at the scene had broken rules by failing to call an ambulance and instead certifying the woman as dead himself.

"The police officer did not call for an ambulance, as required by instructions," said an official.

"He certified the death on his own, called the undertaker and sent the body to the morgue without accompanying documents."