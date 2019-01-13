The Duchess of Sussex's female bodyguard has quit after a stint in the role for less than a year.

Her name is unknown, being kept secret for protection, yet she's identifiable by photos captured in Fiji when urgency meant she had to take action.

On the royal tour down under, Meghan visited a market in Suva for an engagement but was urged to leave due to an alleged security scare because of hysteria in the large crowd.

According to The Sun, the female protection officer is the third close aide to stop working for Meghan in a little over two months.

She replaced Seargeant Bill Renshaw, Harry's long-serving head of security following his retirement after 30 years in the field. Yet she only lasted about six months.

She's leaving just weeks before Meghan and Harry move out of their London home and Relocate to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor to raise their first child.

According to The Sun, a Scotland Yard (police service responsible for policing most of London) source said: "Unlike someone who has grown up in the Royal Family and has been used to close protection from an early age, having it can be quite constraining.

"Even though she was a famous actress, she could still do what she wanted in the way of getting around freely.

"But in her current role she can't go anywhere without her protection team and that's a massive constraining force on an individual like her."

In November, Samantha Cohen, the Sussex's private security was the first to leave her job after 17 years working for the family.

After a long history of being close to the Queen as her assistant private secretary and Press spokesperson, she filled the role for Meghan temporarily before her wedding.

Meghan's personal assistant Melissa Touabti also announced in December after a similarly short period of time, just six months.