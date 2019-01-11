A Phoenix woman accused of stalking a man she met on a dating site sent him 159,000 texts after they went on a single date, public records show.

Jacqueline Ades sent the man the text messages – some of which were threatening – over the course of nearly 10 months, according to police records the Arizona Republic obtained via a public records request.

The man, whose name has not been released, called the police after he found Ades parked outside his home in July 2017.

The victim told police he had gone out with Ades just once after meeting her through a dating site, but she apparently fell in love with him. Photo / Supplied

Paradise Valley officers escorted her off his property and that's when police say Ades began threatening the man.

Advertisement

In April 2018, Ades was arrested for trespassing inside the man's home, and taking a bath there while he was out of the country. Officers said they found a butcher knife in her car.

A few weeks later, the victim contacted authorities and said Ades was sending him around 500 texts daily. In some, Ades threatened to kill him and wear his body parts, according to the court documents.

One text read: "I'd make sushi outta ur kidneys n chopsticks outta ur hand bones."

Authorities say Ades also showed up at the victim's workplace claiming to be his wife.

Ades has pleaded not guilty to charges of stalking and criminal trespassing. Her trial was scheduled to begin February 5.

Court documents had already said Ades sent the man at least 65,000 texts.

Ades allegedly inundated her love interest with text messages, sometimes sending as many as 500 a day. Photo / via Instagram

Paradise Valley police charging documents note that Ades shows indications of being mentally disturbed.

She gave a rambling jailhouse interview with news outlets last year in which she called the man her "soulmate". She said she never had any intention of hurting him and did not consider him a victim.

"I just want to love him so much. That's it," Ades said.

After Ades was caught by police taking a bath in the man's home while he was away, she allegedly began sending the object of her desire threatening texts. Photo / via Instagram

Ades explained she's sent tens of thousands of texts because: "If you just give, and you don't stop giving, even if you don't receive, you all of a suddenly receive a lot.

"When you find love, everything is not perfect. I love him.

One text read: 'I'd make sushi outta ur kidneys n chopsticks outta ur hand bones'. Photo / via Instagram

When asked if she would finally leave the victim alone now, after her arrest, she replied: "If he wants me to," she said. "If [Victim] wants me to go to jail, I should go to jail."

- AP