A classic eggs benny is never too hard to find, and is generally a safe and delicious option for a weekend brunch date.

That is, as long as it doesn't come out looking like this.

One man took to Twitter to share what happened when he ordered eggs benedict from supermarket giant Tesco in the UK.

Ordered eggs Benedict in your Wigan cafe and received this monstrosity @Tesco 😭 pic.twitter.com/bI4oy2lN6B — HeskethThomas (@HeskethThomas) January 5, 2019

He was given this dish in the Tesco café in Wigan, Greater Manchester.

Thomas Hesketh posted the picture on Twitter reached out to Tesco saying: "Ordered eggs benedict in your Wigan cafe and received this monstrosity."

He paid £5 ($9NZD) for the meal and said he was concerned when workers said they weren't sure if they even offered the dish, despite it being listed on the menu.

This should've been the red flag.

Tesco responded asking whether he'd taken the issue up with staff.

Hi there, I'm very sorry about this happening. Did you tell the Cafe staff? TY - Scott https://t.co/py5Z991Bme — Tesco (@Tesco) January 5, 2019

"Yes, they said they could cook me up another one but it would be the same," he stated.

Funny you should ask, alarm bells were ringing when they said they didn’t know if they still make them. But yes, on their menu at £5😂 — HeskethThomas (@HeskethThomas) January 6, 2019

One would think as the third largest retailer in the world, the overall standard would be a little bit higher.

Users on Twitter, expressed their disgrace.

£5 😳😳😳😳 £5 for THAT..... I thought maybe it was a £1.50 cheap version.... but oh my 🙀🙀🙀🙀 — Junie Woonie (@The_Evil_Barbie) January 7, 2019

Others were shocked he didn't send the dish back right away.

You actually ate it? 😖 — cathymac 🧓🏼 (@liverbird17) January 6, 2019

Following the complaint, Thomas since received a £20 ($38NZD) voucher for the Tesco café in compensation for his bad eggs.

People often go overseas and say they miss good coffee and a good Kiwi breakfast. Quite frankly, we don't blame them if this is what they're going to get.