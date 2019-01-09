Heartbroken New Zealand model and Victoria's Secret angel, Georgia Fowler, has shared a video on Instagram explaining how she "lost her dream job" due to a flight cancellation.

Sitting at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, Fowler, who was the host of Project Runway New Zealand, is seen fighting back tears as she explains her "nightmare" trip in a series of clips posted to her story.

"So how's this for a nightmare? I am at the airport, I've been here since 4:30... it's now 10:30. Flight was delayed," she said sadly.

Sitting at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, Georgia Fowler is seen fighting back tears as she explains her "nightmare" trip in an Instagram video. Photo / Instagram

"I was en-route to the next dream job and then [the flight] was postponed and we all had to deplane.

Advertisement

"Then it was 1:30 and we waited another few hours and it was cancelled and now it's too late for me to fly into my job!

"But I actually have to fly into there anyway because my flight tomorrow leaves from there!"

The Victoria's Secret model tried to stay positive, sharing: "Oh well...onwards and upwards. We forge on forward. Hopefully it happens again!"

However, she didn't stay optimistic for long as moments later she shared a video on Instagram where she seemed a tad angrier.

However, she didn't stay optimistic for long as moments later she shared a video on Instagram being a tad more angry. Photo / Instagram

"Never travel with luggage again! I'm going to be here for the next... I don't even know," she said disappointed.

"Seven hours later... gone nowhere.. .lost a dream job... very tired," she captioned the video.oi