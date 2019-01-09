Model Ruby Tuesday Matthews has shocked fans by openly revealing she followed a strict diet of cigarettes, long blacks and cocaine to stay thin.

The social media model from the northern NSW beach town of Byron Bay made the surprise admission in a fan question-and-answer session on her social media yesterday, when one of her 193,000 Instagram followers asked how she maintained her 54kg frame, explaining it was down to her lifestyle of "tapas and cocaine".

"I did a lot of cocaine, like a lot, so basically I just smoked cigarettes, had long blacks and did coke."

She went on to say that many people never really understood how she could eat and still be so thin.

"People don't realise how easy it is to hide something. Whether it's addiction, depression, anxiety, it's easy to hide those things."

The 25-year-old then dished the dirt on the entire, glamorous influencer industry, claiming she's not the only 'influencer' that follows the same diet.

"I need to be careful what I'm saying here, but in the influencer industry, everyone loves the baggie," she told fans.

"That is how most physiques are maintained … that's how my physique was maintained."

As part of the honest discussion, Matthews, who is a mum-of-two, said she gave up cocaine three days before she learned she was pregnant.

"I didn't know I was pregnant. I was with a friend and we were out at a party and I was feeling really sick and went home. I had the worst hangover the next day, and I never used to get them."

After a pregnancy test revealed she was, she immediately became concerned her big night out might have hurt her unborn baby in some way, but said the doctors reassured her everything was fine.

"I didn't think I was pregnant — I was really thin and partying a lot and no one thought I would be able to fall pregnant," she told her followers.

She currently weights 65 kilos and while she said she honestly doesn't care as it's "just a number" she also shared her hopes to lose some weight in a bid to feel healthier on the inside.

Matthews also discussed a miscarriage she suffered when she was just 16 years old, resulting in a battle with depression and a suicide attempt.

"It was probably one of the hardest times in my whole life," she explained.

"To see two people be so relieved in you losing a baby was really hurtful.

"My mum and dad didn't know what to do with me."

As depression threatened to derail the teenager's life, contemplating suicide, her parents decided to put her on a plane to Cambodia.

"I lived and worked there for a while, which changed my life."

The social media influencer hoped talking about her past trauma would guide others in a similar struggle.

"I have battled with mental health demons on and off for most of my life. It is a topic I am going to be talking about a lot more this year," she said.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• The Word

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.