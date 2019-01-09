A customer left a barbershop bemused about his haircut after a confused barber shaved a play button into his hair.

The fashion-conscious Chinese man was left with two massive bald triangular patches on his head due to misscommunication between the two.

The customer showed the barber a paused video of a trendy cut he liked, not realising the barber would mistake the play button for part of the haircut.

The paused video the customer showed the hairdresser. Photo / Weibo

After pausing the video of the model's haircut and showing it to the barber, he was asked if he wanted the triangle too. Without realising he meant the actual play sign appearing in the middle of the paused screen, the customer just said "yes".

An influential entertainment blogger ian Xiu Bot shared photos of the gaffe on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo on December 30, and the haircut has since gone viral.

So far, the post has received nearly 20,000 comments and more than 78,000 likes. It has been shared more than 22,000 times and re-posted by China Daily.

The blogger joked: "There are not so many rigorous hairdressers like this left."

He also shared videos of the customer walking across the room, clearly happy with his trendy new haircut.

A barbershop customer requested a haircut from a paused video - but ended up with a play button shaved into his head. Photos / Weibo

Commenting on the video, "Tian Xiu Bot" said that the man seemed more confident after receiving the haircut.

Many people online were amused by the viral posts.

One commentator said: "[The hairdresser] indeed copied the model's hairstyle in the exact way."

Another joked: "This is a new trending haircut."

A third one gushed: "I watched (the video) three times before realising that was a play button."