The first nudist restaurant in Paris has been forced to close its doors 15 months after opening because it failed to attract enough customers.

O'naturel, located in the city's 12th arrondissement, will close its doors permanently in February, owners Mike and Stephane Saada revealed to the Daily Mail.

The restaurateurs, who opened O'naturel in November 2017, said: "We will only remember the good times, meeting beautiful people and customers who were delighted to share exceptional moments."

Mike and Stephane, 42-year-old twins, decided to open a nude restaurant despite not being nudists themselves.

The pair said they simply spotted a business opportunity in a country which is one of the world's top nudist destinations.

At the time, Stephane said that nudist beaches and other tourist resorts only offered people the opportunity to "be nudists in the summer", and that his restaurant would keep the lifestyle available year-round.

Nudists could come along and leave their kit at the door while enjoying a meal. Photo / Getty Images

Diners left their clothes and phones in a cloakroom after arriving and were given a pair of slippers to wear into the dining room - though women were told they could leave their heels on if they wished.

A large white curtain over the windows shields diners from gawpers outside.

The decor inside was minimalist, with the menu consisting of upmarket French bistro cuisine - lobster, foie gras and snails with parsley cream sauce.

Black covers placed over each chair are discreetly changed between sittings.

O'naturel is considerably warmer in November than the roughly 460 designated outdoor nudist spots around France, most of them beaches and campsites.

The capital trialed a nudist area in its Bois de Vincennes park in October, while Parisians can swim in the buff several times a week at a public pool.