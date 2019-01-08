Hold on to that holiday vibe and make the most of the long days with these tempting party recipes by Viva recipe editor Angela Casley.

SUNDOWNER DRINKS PARTY

As the summer sun sets, gather some friends, pour some drinks and serve these delicious canapes.

Salmon, chorizo and haloumi skewers with aioli

Salmon, chorizo and haloumi skewers with aioli. Photo / Babiche Martens

These salmon skewers will provide the wow factor at any party with a little spice from the chorizo, grilled haloumi and a creamy aioli dip to top them off.

Makes 16

200g haloumi

2 chorizo sausages

200g skinned salmon fillet, bones removed

16 basil leaves

1 tbsp oil

Sprinkle of salt and freshly ground pepper

½ cup aioli

1. Cut the haloumi, chorizo and salmon each into 16 even-sized pieces. Onto small kebab sticks, place a piece of each with a basil leaf in between.

2. When ready to cook, heat a pan to a medium heat with a little oil. Fry the sticks on all four sides for 2-3 minutes until cooked through and golden.

3. Season with a little salt and pepper. Serve hot with aioli to dip.

Spiced carrot fritters with coriander and lemon yoghurt

Carrots steal the show in spiced carrot fritters. Photo / Babiche Martens

Turn the often overlooked carrot into a showstopper with this fritter recipe.

Makes 12

1 ½ cups flour

1 ½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp cumin

½ tsp ground coriander

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp garam masala

Pinch chilli flakes

1 ½ cups grated carrot

3 spring onions, chopped small

1 tbsp grated ginger

½ lemon zested

½ cup chopped coriander

1 egg

2 tbsp cold water

½ tsp salt and freshly ground pepper

¼ cup flavourless oil for cooking

To serve

½ cup yoghurt

¼ cup chopped coriander

1 tbsp lemon juice

1. In a large bowl combine the flour, baking powder, cumin, coriander, turmeric, garam masala, chilli flakes, carrot, spring onion, ginger, zest, egg, water, salt and pepper. Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes.

2. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Place heaped tablespoons of the mixture into the pan, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes before flipping and cooking the other side for 2 minutes. Continue until all the mixture is finished. Keep warm in the oven if need be.

3. Combine yoghurt, coriander and lemon juice in a bowl. Serve fritters with a dollop of yoghurt sauce.

Soft fish tacos with mango salsa and spicy sauce

Soft fish tacos with mango salsa and spicy sauce. Photo / Babiche Martens

Thanks to my friend, Stu, who's a keen fisherman, this recipe is often on our menu. The chipotle sauce is also great served over grilled chicken or even a roast vegetable salad.

Serves 4

Salsa

1 mango, chopped small

½ red onion, chopped small

½ cup chopped coriander

Spicy sauce

½ cup chipotle sauce (I use La Morena)

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

Fish tacos

1 tbsp butter

500g fish fillets, cut into eight pieces

8 small tortillas

2 cups shredded green cabbage

1 avocado, mashed with 1 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

To garnish, extra coriander leaves

2 limes, cut into wedges

1. Firstly make the salsa. In a small bowl combine the mango, onion and coriander.

2. In another small bowl combine the chipotle sauce, mayonnaise and sour cream. Set aside.

3. Heat the butter in a frying pan. Cook the fish fillets in batches and keep warm.

4. Warm the tortillas in the microwave for 1 minute.

5. Serve with shredded cabbage, avocado, fish, salsa and sauce. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds, coriander leaves and lime wedges.

Olive, cheese & chilli quesadilla

Olive cheese & chilli quesadillas make a great party snack. Photo / Babiche Martens

Prepare to have a hit on your hands with this cheesy party snack.

Makes 4

2 cups grated tasty cheese

1 cup grated mozzarella

½ cup pitted black olives, chopped small

2 tbsp finely chopped green chilli

2 tbsp chopped coriander

Pinch salt and freshly ground pepper

8 small tortillas (16cm)

1. Into a bowl place the cheeses, olives, chilli, coriander, salt and freshly ground pepper.

2. Lie four tortillas on the bench and evenly divide the cheese mixture between them, place another tortilla on the top.

3. Heat a frying pan to a medium-high heat. Spray with a little oil.

4. Lift carefully one pair and place into the frying pan cooking for 2-3 minutes before flipping and toasting the other side. Remove from the pan, continue to cook the remainder.

5. Serve hot, cut into wedges.

BARBECUE PARTY

Summer is made for barbecues and these recipes will keep the menu tasty and interesting while everyone gets to relax.

Chicken satay kebabs with homemade peanut sauce

Chicken satay kebabs are a great excuse to fire up the barbecue. Photo / Babiche Martens

Creating a takeaway favourite at home is easier than you think, and even more delicious.

Makes 8 large kebabs

Kebabs

500g chicken mince

½ cup dried breadcrumbs

2 spring onions

1 tbsp grated ginger

2 tsp fish sauce

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

½ cup chopped coriander

½ tsp salt

8 lemongrass sticks or kebab sticks

Peanut sauce

1 tsp peanut oil

2 tbsp finely chopped onion

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 tsp grated ginger

150ml coconut milk

½ cup crunchy peanut butter

1 tsp brown sugar

1 tbsp fish sauce

1 tsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sweet chilli

1. Into a large bowl place the chicken, breadcrumbs, spring onions, ginger, fish sauce, soy sauce, sweet chilli sauce, coriander and salt, mixing well.

2. Divide the mixture into eight. Wrap each piece around a lemongrass stick and refrigerate until ready to cook.

3. To make the sauce, heat the oil in a small pot. Add the onion, garlic and ginger, cooking for a few minutes to soften. Add the milk, peanut butter, sugar, fish sauce, soy sauce and sweet chilli. Slowly heat, stirring while it comes to a simmer. Cook for 5 minutes or until thickened.

4. To cook the satay sticks, heat a frying pan to a medium heat. Spray a little oil and cook, turning for 5 minutes or until cooked through.

5. Serve warm with the peanut sauce.

Sumac lamb loins with olive and herb salsa

Lamb loin. Photo / Babiche Martens

What better excuse to fire up the barbecue than this tasty sumac-spiced lamb?

Serves 4

Sumac lamb loins

1 tbsp sumac

1 tsp each ground cumin and coriander

1 tbsp black and white sesame seeds

½ tsp each salt and freshly ground pepper

2 lamb loins

2 tbsp olive oil

Salsa

6 large green olives, stones removed

¼ cup chopped coriander

1 tsp chopped capers

2 tbsp lemon juice

Green vegetables to serve

1. Combine the sumac, cumin, sesame seeds, coriander, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Spread on a plate. Rub the loins all over with oil, then roll in the spices. Set aside while you make the salsa.

2. Chop the olives roughly. In a bowl combine the with the coriander, capers and lemon juice.

3. Heat a frying pan to a medium heat and fry the lamb for 3-4 minutes each side or until cooked to your liking. Leave to rest for a further 5 minutes, then slice thinly.

4. Serve with salsa and char-grilled greens.

Baked miso eggplant with sesame

Make a simple vegetable sensational with baked miso eggplant. Photo / Babiche Martens

Humble eggplant becomes the star of the table with this delicious recipe.

Serves 4

Paste

3 tbsp miso paste

2 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp fish sauce

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp grated ginger

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tbsp honey

1-2 tbsp water

¼ tsp chilli flakes (optional)

Eggplant

1 eggplant, in ½ cm lengthway slices

¼ cup olive oil

2 tsp mixed toasted black and white sesame seeds

Sliced spring onion to garnish

1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Line a baking tray with paper.

2. In a small bowl combine the miso, sesame oil, fish sauce, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, honey and water, stirring to a paste. Add chilli if using.

3. Pour the oil into the baking tray. Place the eggplant skinside-down on the oil. Then smother the paste on the upturned side. Place into the oven and bake for 20 minutes until softened and golden.

4. Serve with a sprinkle of sesame seeds and spring onions.

Citrus quinoa salad with lemon dressing

Treat your tastebuds with citrus quinoa salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

An array of sweet, sour and tangy flavours combine in this lively salad.

Serves 4

Dressing

¼ cup dates

1 tbsp grated fresh ginger

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp lemon zest

2 tbsp lemon juice

Salad

½ cup quinoa

1 cup chopped herbs, eg mint, parsley, dill

1 orange, segmented

1 lemon, segmented

½ cup chopped cucumber

½ red onion, sliced thinly

50g crumbled feta

Salt and pepper to taste

1. For the dressing, place the dates into boiling water for 15 minutes to soften, then drain.

2. Into a processor place the dates, ginger, olive oil, lemon zest and juice blending until smooth. Set aside.

3. Bring two cups of water to the boil. Add the quinoa, give a stir and cook for 15 minutes until all the water has been absorbed. Cool.

4. To the quinoa add the herbs, orange, lemon, cucumber, red onion, feta, salt and pepper to taste combining well.

5. Serve with a drizzle of the dressing.

Luscious dark chocolate and prune tart

Try to resist this chocolate and prune tart recipe. Photo / Babiche Martens

Fair warning, it's hard to stop at just one slice of this indulgent tart.

Serves 8

Pastry

150g butter

½ cup caster sugar

1 egg yolk

2 tbsp cocoa

2 cups flour

Filling

1 cup cream

½ cup full fat milk

150g dark chocolate, broken into small pieces

2 eggs

10-12 prunes

Cocoa to dust

Fruit to decorate

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Cream the butter and sugar. Add the egg yolk and beat again, and then the cocoa, mixing well.

3. Stir through the flour until a dough starts to form, then bring the dough together on a lightly floured bench. Wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

4. Roll the dough to fit a 23cm tart tin. Bake the tart blind for 20 minutes. Remove the baking paper for the last five minutes to dry out the base.

5. Heat the cream and milk to boiling point. Pour over the chocolate pieces stirring until smooth. Allow to cool. Stir through the eggs.

6. Pour the mixture into the tin and dot in the prunes. Return to the oven for 15-20 minutes until just set. Remove and cool completely.

7. Serve with fruit, scoops of vanilla icecream or dollop with cream.

• For more delicious recipes, visit Viva.co.nz.