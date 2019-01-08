Meghan Markle could be set to make one final appearance on Suits, as TV bosses are reportedly attempting to lure Markle back with an offer that will be hard to refuse.

Should the Duchess agree and reprise her character, Rachel Zane, sources claim NBC Universal will give a multimillion-dollar donation to a charity of the 37-year-old's choice.

The Mirror reports that the planned cameo role will be less than two minutes, could be shot in the UK and Markle's baby bump could even be included, a befitting storyline given her character was married in her final episode in April.

One senior production source told the Mirror: "We could be done in half a day or less."

He added: "No final figure has yet been arrived at but negotiations are likely to be opened in the very near future. I've heard sums ranging from two to six million being kicked around and that sounds a lot – but it would be one of the biggest marketing coups in TV history."

Since Markle married Prince Harry, the show's popularity has grown exponentially. Syndication deals for all seven seasons were struck with TV stations in dozens of countries.

Patrick J. Adams as Michael Ross and Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane. Photo / Getty Images

In Markle's last episode, she married Mike Ross, who also left the show at the same time. Sources believe this could fit well with a new storyline featuring them both.

The source added: "We could create a storyline where Rachel and Mike have created new lives for themselves and are starting a family, with Rachel showing an obvious baby bump.

"I believe we could get away with only one or two lines from Rachel, perhaps saying how she would never have believed she would have such a wonderful life. This particular route would beautifully mirror real life.

"It would give one or several charities a big boost, portray Meghan as a thoroughly modern royal… and give us one of the biggest rating blockbusters of our existence."

A former Suits colleague told The Mirror: "This is all supposed to be hush, hush but it's a bit of an open secret that they'd do anything to get her and Patrick back as guest stars.

"I think the fans would love to see Rachel and Mike – even fleetingly – in their new life together as husband and wife."

It appears Meghan may not be ready to give up acting either: she is still all paid up on her actors' union fees in the US.