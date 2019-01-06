After being caught cheating on his wife, one husband decided the only way to win her trust back was to get a really strange tattoo.

Jose L. Torres decided the best way to apologise for his betrayal was to get a huge tattoo on his torso that would be a constant reminder to both him and his wife of his infidelity.

The huge tattoo goes from his chest to just above his belly button and was put there to "earn his wife's trust back".

"I, Jose L. Torres am getting a tattoo voluntarily on January 2, 2019 so that I can earn my wife's trust back for the pain and suffering I have caused in our marriage," the first paragraph of the tattoo reads.

It continues: "I am a liar, cheater manipulator, deciever, whore/prostitute lover, dishonest and disrespectul."

To make the situation even more ridiculous the words "deciever" and "disrespectful" are both spelled incorrectly.

The huge tat was shared to Instagram by tattoo artist Jorge, with the caption: "Nothing like some nice lettering to start the year. Just to clarify I didn't know the tattoo was misspelled until they started talking about it."

Social media users mocked the man's tattoo mercilessly, with many pointing out that he wife probably doesn't want to be reminded of his cheating every time she sees him shirtless.

Another said: "The tattoo money could have gone towards the divorce that will probably be inevitable at some point!"

Other's called the tattoo "awful" and claimed he was an "idiot" for getting it.