A couple's spontaneous and adorable moment together in their driveway late at night has gone viral after being captured by a security camera.

The clip of the pair breaking out in dance to a Michael Jackson song, complete with the King of Pop's iconic crotch-grab move, has delighted the internet since appearing two days ago.

Colin and Olga, a couple from Louisiana in the United States, had just returned home from a New Year's Day dinner with family, "full of food and exhausted" after a busy festive period.

"We had the task of shuttling all the bags, bouncers, and children into the house and putting everyone to bed," Colin told news.com.au.

"I was merely returning for another load to carry into the house. With music still playing, Olga and I just broke into dance as soon as we made eye contact, choosing the signature MJ dance move."

A couple's home security system captured a spontaneous and adorable moment between them. Photo / Supplied

The irresistible track that got them moving was Jackson's 1995 hit "They Don't Care About Us".

"While dancing, I was thinking to myself, I wish people could see how weird we are. Then I remembered our surveillance cameras around the house. I pointed it out to her and we just started laughing — but quickly returned to dancing one more time."

A few nights earlier, the couple had watched This Is It on Netflix, a documentary about Jackson's preparation for a series of concerts that were ultimately cancelled following his shock death in 2009.

"This ignited a binge of listening to MJ's best tracks," Colin said.

The night of their driveway dance was the fourth in a row they had spent with family, who live a 30-minute trip away.

"Even with it being 30 minutes, it's a logistical feat every time we go," Colin explained, with the couple having three young children.

That cute moment between Colin, 31, and Olga, 29 is indicative of their relationship, he said, despite a decade of marriage.

"Marriage isn't always sharing a dance in an unexpected moment," he said.

"However, it's important to not take life seriously all the time and finding someone you can share that with is imperative.

"On the surface, to friends and family, we're the average family. In private, we can get weird. Turns out, this moment wasn't completely private."

The CCTV system was meant to keep their home safe but nothing could protect against those dangerous moves. Photo / Supplied

While in bed that night, still giggling, Colin decided to share the clip online to the content-sharing community Imgur and it quickly spread, with viewers praising their closeness.

Christmas isn't always a happy time for some and he hoped the video might give people a smile, he said.

"Three years ago, our holiday was totally different when one of our girls was born three months premature on December 29," Colin said.

"However, even then, we found times of joy and laughter. It's important. I just hope that us being vulnerable by sharing it brought people a little bit of joy this holiday season."

When Olga realised their moment had been captured on camera, she burst out laughing. Photo / Supplied

They have been blown away by the overwhelming reaction in such a short space of time.

"We have always said to each other throughout our marriage, 'I wonder if we're the only one's who act this weird in private'. It was refreshing to see that we're not alone and many agree (that) it's a key pillar in a marriage.

"We've also appreciated the normal wittiness you find on the internet."