Despite being placed on a "fixated persons" list by police, Samantha Markle is still taking every opportunity to make digs at her half-sister Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.

The latest from the 53-year-old is a barbed warning urging Meghan to "be honest" and "show gratitude" in 2019.

Ignoring that she has been flagged as posing a "reputation risk" to the royal family, Samantha told the Daily Star Meghan's new year's resolution should be to "pay tribute" to the likes of her father. "Thank him for your college education, your career, building every stage you set foot on, but really appreciate the people that care about you," she said.

Samantha Markle, 53, has made several attempts to "amend" the feud between Meghan and their father, Thomas. Photo / Good Morning, ITV

She went on to say she hopes her little sister will "count her blessings and reflect moving forward in the new year" and "pay that gratitude forward to your children so that they also thank you".

She rounded up her "advice" by suggesting Meghan "eat more chocolate" to "sweeten her disposition".

The comments come after Samantha allegedly sent a Christmas card to Meghan with a plea to make amends with their "very hurt" father.

According to The Mirror, Samantha's letter warned her sister that it could soon be too late, as she noted their father Thomas - who suffers from heart problems - may not live to see next Christmas.

"Holidays are a time for family and are sentimental," she wrote. "Dad has been trying to contact you and is very hurt because you are avoiding him.

"Life is short and you know Dad is wonderful. Please give him joy in his last years by showing you love him. The time is now."

Speaking to the paper, Samantha added she fears her sister will regret not reaching out.

"I'm hoping that won't be the case, but it would be tragic and sad if he doesn't get to be around to resolve this. I think Meg would harbour a lot of regret if this were his last Christmas alive and she didn't reach out and make things right.

"There is not another day or week guaranteed, so Meg needs to act quickly. The clock is ticking."

In October last year, Samantha went to Kensington Palace unannounced in an attempt to resolve the family's issues. She was turned away by guards.

Meghan broke off contact with Thomas after he participated in staged paparazzi shots ahead of her wedding in May.