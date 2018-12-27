The 'Fab Four' may have put on a united front on Christmas Day — but new footage of Prince William and Harry and their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle has royal watchers buzzing.

The footage, which was posted to Instagram, shows the moment the Duchess of Sussex appeared to turn to Prince William and talk to him as they left St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

But William is seen to be fixing his scarf, and many are convinced it is evidence that Meghan was brushed.

It comes after months of speculation that there has been tensions between Harry and William after Wills questioned if Meghan was the best choice for Harry.

It also comes as tensions between the two brothers and their wives has prompted Meghan and Harry to move out of Kensington Palace to Frogmore House.

Prince William seemed fixated on his scarf and appeared to ignore Meghan. Photo / Getty Images

UK media have reported that Meghan has been dubbed "Duchess Difficult" by Palace insiders after another of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's aides — Samantha Cohen — quit from her role.

One wrote on Twitter: "Maybe my imagination but William seemed to ignore Meghan.

"And William and Harry did not interact with each other much.

"Something just seemed off between them."

Another wrote on Instagram: "Does William and Harry talk to each other? I feel there's something wrong between them" while one commented: " … it's sad William ignored Meghan's chatter as it looked like she said something to him."

Another onlooker said: "They are always laughing and probably joking too but on this video they don't even look at each other.

"It's weird, I hope everything is okay between."

On the day of the church service, Prince Charles led the way, followed by his sons: Prince William and his wife, Catherine, and Prince Harry and his pregnant wife, Meghan.

Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child in the spring.

The couple walked arm in arm next to William and Catherine. Many in the crowd wished them "Merry Christmas" as they strolled to the church in the English countryside on a cold, wintry morning.

After the 45-minute service, people gave them flowers as they headed back for a traditional Christmas lunch.

The queen's husband, Prince Philip, who is 97 and largely retired from public life, did not attend the service. Charles' wife Camilla, who is recovering from flu, also missed church.

William and Catherine's three children — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 8-month-old Prince Louis, also stayed home.

The footage of the moment between Meghan and William comes after The Sun reported that the appearance at church this Christmas was "uncomfortable".

According to The Sun, a source said: "The Queen and Charles have allowed the situation to play out without overtly interfering — but they both made it clear that Christmas was for the whole family to really come together.

"That meant the two couples walking into church together as the Fab Four just like they had last year.

"Yes, it was awkward and uncomfortable given what's gone on over the past 12 months.

"But the alternative of even more negativity on Christmas Day wasn't worth thinking about."

It also comes as Queen Elizabeth II also called for a truce to be called between Kate and Meghan.

It's believed the Queen also wanted the pair to be on friendly terms by the time her Christmas message was played on television.

Queen Elizabeth II wove personal reflections into the latest edition of her annual Christmas message, saying she hoped her long life brought a measure of wisdom and noting her grandchildren's contributions to Britain's royal family.

The 92-year-old monarch said: "Some cultures believe a long life brings wisdom. I'd like to think so. Perhaps part of that wisdom is to recognise some of life's baffling paradoxes, such as the way human beings have a huge propensity for good and yet a capacity for evil."