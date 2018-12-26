A wheelchair-bound woman is outraged after someone left an angry note on her car criticising her for using two parking bays at a shopping carpark.

Western Australia woman Jessica Haldin was shopping at a Perth complex when she returned to find a note on her windscreen.

According to Haldin, the person who wrote the note lashed out at her parking and said someone would key her car next time she parked like that.

It said Haldin was "inconsiderate in the extreme" and slammed her for parking across two lines on a "busy" day.

The 26-year-old, who has no legs, took to Facebook, explaining she had to park in two bays because there wasn't enough disabled parking at the shopping complex.

"We parked in two for a reason, THERE WAS NO DISABLED BAYS!" she wrote.

"I put my disabled sticker up to let everyone know. When there's no disabled bay available I'm sorry but we have to take up two bays to get my wheelchair out.

"I have no legs to walk unlike you, So how about think before leaving rude notes on cars."

After posting an image of the note to Facebook, social media users jumped to Haldin's defence with many hitting out at the anonymous note author.

"There are some really nasty people about. Inadequate, selfish people who only think of themselves," one person wrote.

"Remember though that for every one of those there are thousands of good caring thoughtful people around. You just happened to come across a selfish ignorant one."

Another said: "Sadly there are people who have no empathy for people less abled than themselves, selfish and ignorant."

Haldin lost both her legs, all her left fingers and her right thumb when she was two years old after contracting Meningococcal Septicaemia.

The 26-year-old made a Facebook page about her journey to give others that have or are going through the same situation "hope that miracles do happen"

"You just have to be positive and NEVER give up," she said.