The Royal Family attended church on the Queen's Sandringham estate for the traditional Christmas Day service.

The Queen arrived accompanied by the Duke of York as the Duke of Edinburgh was not in attendance today. A spokesman for the Palace said that the Duke was "perfectly good health" and his expected to be in attendance for the rest of the festivities at Sandringham House.

Estimated crowds of around 4,000 braved a chilly Christmas morning at Sandringham to see the Royal Family arrive for the service at the church of St Mary Magdalene on the 8,000-hectareNorfolk estate.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo / AP

Well-wishers cheered as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived made their way to the service with the Prince of Wales.

The Duchesses were seen chatting as they led the family through the gates of Sandringham House towards the church with the Prince just ahead of them in a camel coat.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a red jacket with burgundy hat, gloves and high heels and a golden broach while the Duchess of Sussex wore a dark navy dress, jacket and hat.

Britain's Prince William, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge wave to the crowd. Photo / AP

Last year the Duchess of Sussex made history when she became the first non-member of the Royal Family to attend the service.

The rest of the family arrived close behind and the Queen arrived by car wearing a dove grey dress, jacket and hat accentuated with a fuscia ribbon to a round of the applause.

The Duchess of Cornwall was also not in attendance as she nurses a heavy cold that saw her miss out on London's Olympia horse show recently.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church. Photo / AP

Also in attendance was Peter Phillips with his daughters Savannah and Isla followed by Princess Beatrice and Autumn Phillips.

Behind them were newly-weds, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who smiled at the crowds as they walked towards the church.

Towards the back of the group were the Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and Zara and Mike Tindall.

Britain's Royal family arrive to attend the Christmas day service. Photo / AP

The service began with a rendition of God Save the Queen and has included a retelling of the story of Jesus's birth and the carol 'O Come Let us Adore him'.

Dedicated members of the public started to arrive as early as 4.30am. Ian Casswell, 80, who has come to Sandringham to see the Royal family for the past 30 years, drove for an hour from his home near Boston in Lincolnshire.

He's also attended royal weddings over the years and been invited to a Buckingham Palace garden party. He remembers the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex when they were boys and says he thinks, with them, the future of the Royal family is in good hands.

The Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex were seen chatting as they made their way to the service. Photo / AP

He said: "I think they're very impressive."

Camilla Eyres, 56, set off from Cardiff at 3am to be in situ for her first Christmas Day at Sandringham. She decided to make the journey after her mother, who she had been caring for, passed away earlier this year.

She said: "I really wanted to come and see everyone - and to support an institution of British history. Its a great atmosphere. I thought the family looked very, very well; very happy."

