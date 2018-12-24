A mother of three has been branded "selfish" and "disgusting" after gloating about the number of Christmas presents she bought for her children.

Isle of Man mum Emma Tapping said she previously spent $3700 on presents and says she won't stop buying in bulk for her children.

In an image posted to Instagram, the 38-year-old's Christmas tree is nearly hidden as hundreds of gifts are nearly piled up to the roof.

It's not the first time Tapping has done this, posting images from previous Christmas' where only the tip of the tree can be seen.

"Another year of hard graft, saving and planning," Tapping wrote on Instagram in 2016.

"Another year of my family making me proud every day. They deserve a great Christmas. The haters will hate but nothing and no one will change how I do."

The mum of three has been slammed following her latest post as selfish and disrespectful.

"So many people have nothing you should donate them," one person wrote.

"Personally I think this is ridiculous who needs this many it's just selfish."

Another said: "Might just be because I have 11 under my tree, but this photo is just disgusting."

Emma Tapping, 38, has defended her decision to buy hundreds of gifts for her children. Photo / Instagram / thebossmumtv

Last year the proud mother was forced to defend her actions on TV, appearing on This Morning to explain she doesn't spoil her kids and spends all year saving up to treat them.

"I don't spoil them throughout the year. If they want something they have to do chores and buy it themselves.

"If they break their phones for example, they don't just get a new one from me. They get stuff they need but they don't get spoiled.

"Christmas has always been a big day for me and I like to carry that on. I don't really care what people think.

"I work and I work hard. I have two jobs. I think to myself: 'It's my money and they are my kids'. If I want to spoil them at Christmas, I'm going to do it and nobody is going to change my mind."