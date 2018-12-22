A Dunedin transgender person who contested the city's mayoralty in 2016 has given birth to a baby daughter.

Otago Polytechnic student and transgender person Scout Barbour-Evans announced their daughter's birth via Twitter this morning.

They said she was born on Wednesday, and included in the tweet was a picture of the baby with Father Christmas.

Look what Santa brought me this year! She arrived last Wednesday. She’s perfect and I’m in love, but we’re still adjusting to life with each other so we aren’t taking visitors or many calls. pic.twitter.com/IvOBLFakFi — Scout Barbour-Evans (@scoutriver) December 21, 2018

"She's perfect and I'm in love, but we're still adjusting to life with each other so we aren't taking visitors or many calls," the tweet said.

Advertisement

Barbour-Evans, who describe themselves as non-binary transgender, has written pieces this year about their experiences as a transgender person, and also about Jami-Lee Ross and New Zealand's mental health system.

Barbour-Evans told the Otago Daily Times earlier this year their child would be "calling me Dad, and it means a lot to me".

They would not be granting interviews about the birth until the New Year.