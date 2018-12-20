Despite previous reports, Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland won't be spending Christmas with the royal family this year.

It was previously speculated that the Queen had extended an invitation to the 62-year-old, asking her to spend the holidays with her daughter and son-in-law at Sandringham in Norfolk.

However, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson has now confirmed that was simply a rumour and far from what is really going on.

"This is not something that we're commenting on; however, we have previously guided that reports suggesting Ms Ragland is spending Christmas in Norfolk are made up," the spokesperson shared.

Not long after the news, Meghan, Harry, William and Catherine were all spotted arriving at the Queen's Christmas lunch, for members of the royal family, at Buckingham Palace.

While they arrived in separate cars, both couples appeared happy, despite the ongoing feud rumours.

While the royal family didn't break the tradition of "family only" at the Christmas lunch, they did, however, make an exception for Meghan last year before she married Harry in May.

Ragland recently travelled to London in September to celebrate the launch of Meghan's cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook. This was the first time she has been seen at the palace since the May wedding.

Meghan with her mother during the book launch. Photo Getty Images

The yoga instructor told guests at the luncheon she was "head over heels" for Meghan and the book launch.

In August 2017, Meghan told Glamour magazine her mother was one of the most important women in her life.

"My mum's a yoga instructor, but she does social work as well, and she works specifically with the geriatric community," said the former Suits star.

"For me, to watch this level of lifelong sensitivity to nurturing and caregiving, but at the same time, my mum has always been a free spirit.

"She's got dreadlocks and a nose ring. She just ran the LA marathon. We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I'll still find so much solace in her support. That duality coexists the way it would in a best friend."

Ragland said she was "very happy" after hearing the couple would be welcoming their first child in spring of 2019.

"Ms Doria Ragland is very happy about the lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild," the palace said in its announcement about the pregnancy.