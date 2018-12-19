Meghan Markle has weighed in on the age-old debate of kids vs career.

The 37-year-old was chatting to an elderly resident at a care home during a royal visit without husband Prince Harry yesterday when she asked the woman if she had any children

"No, I didn't, I had a career," she told the Duchess of Sussex.

And in true Meghan style, she came back sassy response that has caught fans' attention.

Advertisement

"That, I understand," she said.

The @RoyalVariety Charity, of which The Queen is Patron, assists those who have worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times. pic.twitter.com/Ewr8WsTOkp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2018

The telling remark has given fans an insight into what Meghan's views on the controversial topic may be.

Since the mum-to-be made the comment, Twitter users have been praising Meghan for her sympathetic response.

"Very cool of her," another wrote.

The woman, Josephine Gordon, is a retired British actor who appeared on the West End as well as in various films and TV series.

Meghan starred in hit TV show Suits for seven years before marrying Prince Harry in May, making her likely to be able to relate to Josephine's decision.

Since becoming a royal, Meghan has been working with Brinsworth House, a care centre for retired entertainers in the UK.

Meghan visits Biddy (Elizabeth) de Nordwall and hairdresser Michael Anthony Shelton in the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home. Photo / Getty Images

During the visit yesterday, she spoke about her pregnancy, joking she was "very pregnant".

She also cradled her blooming bump tenderly throughout the event, which has sparked speculation the Duchess — who is thought to be due in April next year — is further along in her pregnancy than initially believed.