The glamorous wives of Windsor, Catherine and Meghan, have joined about 50 members of the royal family at a Christmas lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth.

Catherine and husband Prince William, and Meghan and husband Prince Harry joined the extended family for the annual lunch at Buckingham Palace, driving themselves from nearby Kensington Palace in their black Range Rovers.

It was the first formal event the sisters-in-laws had attended together since rumours started swirling a month ago about a rift between them.

The pair were both photographed smiling as they arrived at Buckingham Palace.

Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, were in the back of William and Catherine's car with their nanny, but there was no sign of their youngest child, baby Prince Louis.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Buckingham Palace. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and pregnant Meghan had a bag of presents on their backseat.

The Queen's husband, 97-year-old Prince Philip, also made the journey from Windsor Castle, where he lives in his retirement.

Prince Charles arrived alone - his wife Camilla was unable to attend after falling ill with a heavy cold.

Other royals seen arriving included Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Lawrence, and Sophie, wife of Prince Edward, although Edward was not spotted by the photographers waiting outside the palace.

The Queen's grandchildren including Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise, and Zara Tindall and her husband Mike, were also at the lunch.

The closest members of the royal family will spend Christmas Day at Sandringham, the Queen's Estate at Norfolk in rural England.

Prince William, Princess Catherine and Prince George. Photo / Getty Images

They observe the German tradition of exchanging gifts on Christmas Eve, and attend church on the Sandringham Estate on Christmas morning.

The Fab Four - William, Catherine, Harry and Meghan - will all be there, as the palace downplays reports of the rift between the couples.

Harry and Meghan will move out of Kensington Palace in the new year and set up house at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor before their baby arrives in March or April.

Despite it being barely a week until Christmas, the Royals have continued with their official duties, with the pregnant Meghan Markle yesterday completing her final engagement before Christmas.

The Duchess of Sussex glowed as she arrived for the solo visit to Brinsworth House yesterday morning — a day after her father accused her of "ghosting" him.