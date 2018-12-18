Imagine discovering your partner is cheating, but then learning that's not even the worst part.

How would you react if it turned out that the other person, in this case a woman, was your boss?

A woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, found out her boyfriend and the man she thought was the love of her life, was having an affair with her boss.

Telling her tale of betrayal to Australia women's news network, Nine Honey, the woman explained that she had a good relationship with her boss, Mandy*. The pair went on business trips, had fun together and Mandy gave her annual bonuses.

"However, she ended up absolutely destroying me, and it all happened so quickly," the woman told Nine Honey.

The unnamed woman initially met her boyfriend when he was her client. Image / Getty Images

The woman first met her partner, Toby*, when he was her client. But when things became romantic she didn't hesitate to inform Mandy.

"I thought that Toby might be "the one". I told Mandy and she was great about it and told me she trusted me; that I'd always be professional in a work situation," she said.

She knew Mandy and Toby were occasionally in contact for business reasons, but this involved her too as she was handling their work account.

However things went pear shaped after her boyfriend came home from a convention Mandy had also attended. When Toby returned on the Sunday evening, it was clear he'd been drinking heavily.

She found it odd he barely showed her any affection when he walked in, but blamed it on the fact he was clearly hungover.

What happened next is something we all know not to do, but if you've ever been in a similar situation, you'll also know it's easier said than done.

The next morning the woman found Toby's phone unlocked with a message from Mandy.

"Missing your hot bod already," the message read.

Scrolling up, the messages revealed they'd been sleeping together, and that Toby planned to dump her for Mandy.

Hell hath no fury ...

The woman loved working for her boss and never imagined things would end the way they did. Photo / Getty Images

Furious, the woman immediately chose to confront Mandy. But she wasn't about to let the saga end looking like she'd lost out completely.

She told Mandy she'd found out and that she'd resign, but would need a large redundancy package in return for keeping the secret.

Then she escaped to her friend's house with Toby's phone and sent an email ordering him to get out of their house in the next 12 hours, with everything he owned.

He replied telling her she was being paranoid and asked for his phone back.

She never returned the phone, gave it to her nephew, received the redundancy package and blocked Toby from her life.

"I never got an apology – not from Toby and not from Mandy. I've heard from others that they are now together. I don't wish them well, I just think those two scumbags deserve each other," she told Nine Honey.

*Mandy and Toby's names have been changed