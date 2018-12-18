Meghan Markle is easily the biggest celebrity in the world right now so it makes sense that even A-listers would be clamouring for an audience with her.

During the Duchess of Sussex's surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards last week some of the event's star guest list were reportedly left disappointed when they were denied the chance to say hello to royalty.

TMZ reports that Victoria and David Beckham, Rita Ora and Kendall Jenner were "up in arms" about Meghan's security preventing access to her.

A source told the website that Meghan's security team had cordoned off access to the duchess backstage because the "royal movement" tactic was being enforced.

Advertisement

The tactic means that all hallways and stairs near members of the royal family are left clear, making getting close to Meghan impossible.

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance to present her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller, with the award for British Womenswear Designer of the Year alongside actor Rosamund Pike.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham at The Fashion Awards 2018. Photo / Getty Images

In her speech Meghan heaped praise on the designer, telling the audience: "As all of you in this room know, we have a deep connection to what we wear.

"Sometimes it's very personal, sometimes it's emotional. But for me this connection is rooted in, really, being able to understand that it's about supporting and empowering each other, especially as women."

Accepting the award, Waight Keller personally thanked the Duchess of Sussex, describing her as "amazing".

"This woman is so amazing. I got to know Meghan on such a personal level. To have someone like that trust you on such a personal moment in their life … I can't thank you enough because it was the most beautiful moment." she said.

After presenting the award Meghan posed backstage for a boomerang-style photo booth shot with Pike and Waight Keller, but the photo was later mysteriously wiped from the British Fashion Award's social media accounts.

Meghan's decision to pose for a candid social media photo — which is rarely done by other members of the royal family — reportedly left the some at the palace "not impressed".

"There was something ostentatious in the way she posed holding her bump, plus she was wearing dark nail varnish that the Queen hates," a source told the Daily Mail.

"It wouldn't be surprising if, aware of that, the Duchess herself asked for it to be taken down."