Between a mini Baghera race car, a Lego Hogwarts castle and Fortnite Monopoly, Kourtney Kardashian has selected a hand-crafted baby swing made by a Kiwi couple based outside of Taumarunui, to feature on her Christmas gift guide.

Jennifer Etherington and Thomas Mortimer are the husband and wife team behind Solvej Swings, and say they can't begin to comprehend how their creation ended up on Kourtney's radar, a reality star with 71 million Instagram followers.

An email from the Kardashian's assistant explained the famous mother-of-three is a fan of the swings, which retail for $220, and wanted to feature them in her Christmas gift guide. Etherington was stunned.

About 2000 Solvej Swings are made every year from recycled matai wood, where possible, and speciality canvas and can be used inside and outdoors. Photo / Supplied

"It's very exciting!" she says. "It's kind of crazy to think when we are here in small rural Matiere sewing our swings that they may end up in amazing homes in LA, like Kourtney Kardashian's."

Advertisement

The day the Kardashian shared her gift guide, the Solvej Swings website saw traffic from the US increase 10-fold and stockists from The States have also upped their orders in anticipation of increased demand following the mother-of-three's promotion.

And that's before any posts on Kourtney's social media accounts, which have a combined reach of 109 million followers.

The day the gift guide went live on Kourtney's website, the Solvej Swings website experienced a flood of traffic from America. Photo / Supplied

Etherington says locals in their "small unassuming village" have been "particularly cool".

"The feedback to her post so far has been wonderful! It's heart-warming to see how excited our customers and friends are for us. Reactions from locals in our town have been particularly cool – it turns out many never knew about us and they find it really exciting to know that something made in our small unassuming village is even known overseas or by a celebrity!"

The oldest of the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney first purchased two Solvej Swings in "merino white" and this time around her assistant asked if the company would supply a few for Kourtney to gift to family and friends.

There was no monetary charge for being included in the gift guide but the assistant did ask for a few of the Solvej Swings. Photo / Supplied

While she didn't share whether that meant Stormi (Kylie Jenner's daughter), Dream (Rob Kardashian's daughter), Chicago (Kim Kardashian's daughter) or True (Khloe Kardashian's daughter) might be in line for one of the swings, Etherington says they new generation of Kardashian's are the perfect age for the product, suitable for children aged 6 months to 6 years.

The Solvej Swings owner can't begin to comprehend how their products ended up on the radar of Kourtney Kardashian. Photo / Supplied

About 2000 Solvej Swings are made every year from recycled matai wood, where possible, and speciality canvas and can be used inside and outdoors.

The swings are sold internationally, finding fans in France, Denmark, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Austria, the UK, America, Australia, NZ, Hong Kong and Dubai.