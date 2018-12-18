Secret Santa is meant to be a fun way for a group to enjoy sharing Christmas gifts, but one woman was not happy with her present — and she made her colleague aware of it.

A person on Reddit shared a horrible text exchange with his co-worker where she demands another present as he didn't max out on the $50 spending limit.

The conversation started off nice with her thanking him for the presents but turned awkward when she asked for more after she found her gifts only added up to $30.

The man nicely offers her $20, but then she unexpectedly demands a $120 tablet.

The man is confused by the request, however she continues to legitimise her demand by saying that he's an engineer and can afford it while she's a working mum. But the man stands his ground, explaining the tablet is out of his budget.

The woman was not happy, hurling abuse at him for not complying. She finally decides that $20 would be a nice, but the man decides it is too little too late.