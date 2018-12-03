A teacher has been slammed for telling a class of 6-year-olds "Santa isn't real and parents just buy presents and put them under the tree".

The relief teacher unleashed her Christmas rage on the students at Cedar Hill School in New Jersey, US, after she asked students which holiday was coming up.

But when the students answered Christmas, she tore the celebration to pieces by revealing Santa is made up and rubbishing other festive traditions.

Lisa Simek, an upset parent, said: "She told them reindeer can't fly and elves are not real - elf on the shelf is just a pretend doll that your parents move around.

"She did not even stop there: the tooth fairy is not real because mom or dad just sneak into your room in the middle of the night and put money under your pillow, same goes for the Easter bunny.

"She told them magic does not exist. There is no such thing as magic anything."

Montville Schools superintendent Rene Rovtar said she was "troubled" and "disheartened" by the incident.

"The childhood wonder associated with all holidays and traditions is something I personally hold near and dear in my own heart," Rovtar said.

Cedar Hill School principal Michael Raj sent a letter to parents advising them he had spoken to the teacher about her "poor judgment".

"I am sending this letter so that you are aware of the situation and if the conversation comes up at home over the next few days you can take appropriate steps to maintain the childhood innocence of the holiday season."

He then apologised to parents, saying as a parent himself, he is "truly aware of the sensitive nature" of the announcement.

School district officials refuse to comment on whether the teacher is still working in the district.