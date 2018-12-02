For families with multiple children and curious pets, putting up a Christmas tree and having the baubles remain intact is a challenging time.

But now one store has come up with a Christmas tree that looks pretty but stops your children's pesky hands from pulling the whole thing down.

The 1.8m Half Parasol Christmas Tree has branches so high your children can't reach them and your pets will struggle to climb up.

According to UK store Argos, the new tree's design will enable you to "keep your perfectly placed baubles, bows and bells out of reach of curious, crawling kids or your cats' playful paws".

The Christmas tree is fire retardant and great for families with small living rooms.

"If Santa's been extra generous, there's plenty of room to stack prezzies underneath rather than scattering them around it. It's also a great alternative to the traditional tree if you're a tad tight for space," the description says.

The tree stands nearly 2m tall on a 60cm base.

The childproof Christmas tree will cost you $61.

Hopefully this will be the first of many Christmases that your tree won't be thrown across the house!