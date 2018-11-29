One of the biggest arguments couples have is about money, but when one woman's husband gave away US$800 ($1165) of their holiday fund her reply was mostly unexpected.

It all began when the husband, who is a teacher, noticed that one of his students was wearing the same clothes every day. A hoodie and sneakers, with no winter jacket and boots.

At first he let it go thinking it was his fashion choice, but when winter approached he realised that the student could get really sick.

One day, when the teacher became very concerned, he asked the student to stay behind. He soon found out that the student lived with his grandfather who was on a very small pension, that he had a job at Chick-Fil-A, but they could barely make ends meet.

Advertisement

In that moment, he decided to offer the student $800 to help out with his clothing and food. Now the teacher had to break the news to his wife.

Once he sent her a message explaining his "heartwarming" story, his wife completed understoond why he offered to the boy the money. Photo / Imgur

Once he sent her a message explaining his "heartwarming" story, his wife completely understood why he offered to the boy the money.

In fact, his wife was so empathetic to the situation she suggested they invite the student and his grandpa over for Christmas as well.

The messages captured the hearts of those on Imgur, with many sharing their support to the lovely couple.

"When wonderful people meet each other & support each other that in of itself is a wonderful story," one wrote.

Another said: "Well this just made my day. We need more people like this."

"Just showed my partner, this would be us to," a person chimed in. "Everyone deserved love and enough to eat."