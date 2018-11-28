A postman has made a heartwarming response to a young boy who asked him to deliver a birthday card to his dad in heaven.

Scottish mum Teri Copland said her 7-year-old son Jase's father died suddenly in 2014.

The young boy told his mum he wanted to send a card to his late father because "everyone should get a card on their birthday, even if they don't get a present".

Jase wrote a letter and sent it through the Royal Mail.

Advertisement

His letter said: "Mr Postman can you take this to heaven for my dad's birthday. Thanks."

Shortly after he posted his card, Jase received a response from the postman letting him know his card was safely delivered.

"Dear Jase," the letter started.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to contact you about how we succeeded in the delivery of your letter to your dad in heaven," assistant delivery office manager Sam Millgan wrote.

"This was a difficult challenge, avoiding stars and other galactic objects en route to heaven.

"However please be assured that this particular important item of mail has been delivered. Royal Mail's priority is to get out customers' mail delivered safely.

"I know how important your mail is to you. I will continue to do all I can to ensure delivery to heaven safely."

After receiving the heartwarming response from Royal Mail, Teri took to Facebook to express her and Jase's delight.

Teri said the heartwarming response has "restored her faith in humanity".

A few weeks ago my 7 year old son posted this card to his dad in heaven and today he got a lovely reply from the postman... Posted by Teri Copland on Wednesday, 28 November 2018

She said: "I actually cannot state how emotional he is knowing his dad got his card... you didn't have to make the effort to do this you could have just ignored it but the fact that you have made the effort for a little boy you've never met is such a lovely thing to do.

"Royal Mail you've just restored my faith in humanity and thank you it honestly means the world to him please share this so all the staff at Royal Mail know just how grateful we are. thanks and merry Christmas x."

Teri's post has been shared more than 176,000 times and received more than 300,000 reactions.