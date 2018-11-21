Her name went from Angela White to Blac Chyna.

But it appears her skin is going in the opposite direction, as she flogs a new skin lightening cream.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to announce the launch of her new partnership with "Whitenicious".

The reality star invited her 14.8 million followers to the official launch of Diamond Illuminating & Lightening cream, which she decided to host in Nigeria.

"Lagos Nigeria, join me at the first official launch of my face cream this Sunday November 25th at the Whitenicious store from 1-5PM," she wrote. "Everyone is invited."

The product comes in a "fabulous jar handcrafted with Real Swarovski crystals."

Just 100g of the cream costs $250.

According to the "science" section of the website: "This protective illuminating product helps restore radiance and moisture while providing UV protection."

Chyna's reps told TMZ the star has been "using Whitenicious dark spot corrector for a few years to deal with her hyperpigmentation."

They told the site she "felt this was a good deal for her because a lot of women of color suffer from skin issues."