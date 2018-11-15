A teacher for the deaf was forced to break it to her hearing impaired students that people can hear them fart after a six-year-old loudly passed gas in class.

Anna Trupiano revealed in a hilarious Facebook post, the moment she explained that farts were audible to her stunned, deaf first graders.

Trupiano teaches first grade at Kendall Demonstration Elementary School in Washington DC - which serves deaf, hard of hearing and blind students, according to the Daily Mail.

She explained that the subject arose in class after a six-year-old deaf student passed gas so loudly in class that his hearing peers began to laugh.

The child, confused by the laughter, was then taught over a 15-minute impromptu lesson that farts make noise.

Trupiano's Facebook post, which has now garnered over 21,000 likes, begins: "Today in first grade one of my deaf students farted loudly in class and other students turned to look at them.

"The following is a snippet of a 15-minute conversation that happened entirely in American Sign Language among the group of deaf students and I."

Trupiano then documents part of the exchange between her and students, as the youngsters are both horrified and intrigued by the stunning realisation.

Trupiano shared a funny teaching moment that happened in class after a six-year-old student farted loudly and the other students began laughing. Photo / Facebook

The six-year-old boy asked Trupiano why the other students were looking at him after he passed gas.

She replied in sign language:"'Because they heard you fart."

"Whhhhat do you mean?" he replied. She responded: "Hearing people can hear farts".

Another child then joined in the conversation, asking: "Wait, they can hear all farts?!?!?!"

Trupiano then explained to the class how some farts are silent while others make noise.

"A lot of those they can hear. But if your butt doesn't move it's more likely they didn't hear it," she said.

One boy then shouted: "TELL THEM TO STOP LISTENING TO MY FARTS! THAT IS NOT NICE!'"

Trupiano then has to give the kids the news that everyone, hearing or not, farts - including their parents.

"I went to college for 8 years to have these conversations," she wrote at the end of the post.

The post caught the attention of Minnie Driver, which was then tweeted by the actress.

Driver wrote: "In all the sadness of this weekend, I wanted to share a thread that I know will remind you there is good and laughter and revelation in the world still x."

Trupiano spoke to GOOD after the incident.

"I know it started with farts, but the real issue is that many of my students aren't able to learn about these things at home or from their peers because they don't have the same linguistic access," she said.

"So many of my students don't have families who can sign well enough to explain so many things it's incredibly isolating for these kids," she continued.

"I would love to see a world where my students can learn about anything from anyone they interact with during their day,' she told GOOD. 'Whether that means learning about the solar system, the candy options at a store, or even farts, it would be so great for them to have that language access anywhere they go."