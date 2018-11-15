Bunnings ever-popular sausage sizzles have sparked a transtasman debate this week — thanks to one Aussie bloke named Trevor who slipped on a bit of onion outside the hardware store and lived to tell the tale - just.

Following Trev's tumble, the store confirmed their fundraising sausages in New Zealand and across the ditch will forever more be served with onions tucked safely under the snarlers, instead of poised dangerously on top.

Bunnings sausage sizzle rules are set to change.

The decision has sparked fierce debate, even seeing Jacinda Ardern jest with the Australian Prime Minister that the sausage saga was the most pressing issue on their agenda yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Herald enlisted a member of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts, Mark Gregory, for a real expert's opinion on the new safety regulations for serving Bunnings bangers.

Reviewing the offering, Gregory wasn't exactly impressed by the appearance, rating it a mere 5/10.

Instead, he has an arguably better-looking alternative that keeps your onions safe and your sausage sizzle tasting delicious:

It all begins with a non-pricked sausage, and thinly sliced onions, both cooked for 15 minutes.

"So long and slow, for about 15 minutes in my opinion. Exactly the same for the onions, and what you get is the caramelisation of all the sugars in the onions, and that is what makes them taste fantastic," says Gregory.

As for the bread, white is the classic choice and only needs a little slather of butter that goes right to edges.

Next, controversially ahead of the sausage being laid, comes a line of ketchup.

Gregory suggests sauce under the sausage.

Then comes the snarler and lastly, the onions, which Gregory believes are best placed not on the top, or bottom, but on the side.

"Then you can wrap it all up like a little blanket of loveliness."

Should the onions infact be on the side?

"For me, that's how to make the perfect Bunnings hot dog sausage."

And while slip hazard onions may be in the spotlight this week, Gregory warns onions aren't the only food to watch out for, recalling seeing many people slip on all sorts of food over the years: "If something's on the floor, it's a hazard."