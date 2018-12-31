This was one of Lifestyle's top stories in 2018

A new survey has revealed how long sex lasts for most people so now you have a benchmark to compare your sex life to.

The average sex session for heterosexual couples lasts 19 minutes.

Lovehoney, an online sex toy retailer, has surveyed 4,400 of its customers and found that most hetero couples have sex for 19 minutes and that includes 10 minutes of foreplay, followed by 9 minutes of intercourse.

52 per cent of couples who responded to the survey were satisfied with that. However, 23 per cent of men and 19 per cent of women said that wasn't long enough.

This is a much more optimistic number than the one from the 2016 study by the University of Queensland that found that, out of 500 heterosexual couples having sex over a four-week period, the average length of time for intercourse was 5.4 minutes.