New Zealand Cadbury chocolate bar hits UK stores, Brits left divided over taste

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Brits are divided over New Zealand Cadbury chocolate bar Perky Nana. Photo / @clintstagramm

A classic Kiwi Cadbury chocolate bar has made a rare return to UK supermarket shelves – but its appearance has left chocoholics extremely divided over its existence.

Banana-flavoured chew bar Perky Nana made a splash after recently appearing on shelves at retail discount store B&M.

Priced at £1 ($2.20), the banana-flavoured chewy bar coated in milk chocolate attracted hype from throughout the country, but many of those who have already had a taste of the Kiwi confectionery have made their thoughts clear.

Dansway Gifts and Bargains UK posted about its return and many Brits have slammed the Perky Nana.

“Just the thought of this makes me gag,” one wrote.

It's safe to say the Perky Nana has polarised British chocolate lovers.
Another criticised the synthetic nature of the item.

“Nice and chewy but hell of a synthetic flavour. They’re absolutely vile.”

A third’s excitement quickly disappeared, writing: “Got excited about these and bought one the other day. Rank! Really strong artificial banana taste (neon yellow inside) and the Cadburys tastes weird and sicky.”

One described it as a “monstrosity” and never knew such a thing existed, claiming “I will make it my life’s work to banish it, to the depths of hell”.

Despite some harsh criticism, several Brits have come to the defence of the banana-chocolate Kiwi favourite.

“These are lush, I love them, they are like foam bananas but more softer in a chocolate coating,” one stated.

Another excited fan said: “These are yummy, we first had them about 8 years ago in New Zealand.”

One chocolate lover claimed he goes bananas over the Perky Nana so much that he buys “10 at a time”.

“They always sell out, though, hence why I get so much, I don’t like when people get greedy, but if other people are doing it, I ain’t gonna miss out.”

Perky Nanas are made in New Zealand and are occasionally available overseas in countries such as Australia and South Africa.

