A classic Kiwi Cadbury chocolate bar has made a rare return to UK supermarket shelves – but its appearance has left chocoholics extremely divided over its existence.

Banana-flavoured chew bar Perky Nana made a splash after recently appearing on shelves at retail discount store B&M.

Priced at £1 ($2.20), the banana-flavoured chewy bar coated in milk chocolate attracted hype from throughout the country, but many of those who have already had a taste of the Kiwi confectionery have made their thoughts clear.

Dansway Gifts and Bargains UK posted about its return and many Brits have slammed the Perky Nana.

“Just the thought of this makes me gag,” one wrote.