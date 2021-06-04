New Zealand artist Lillianna Cruickshank's Chanel-inspired Gold Coast mansion

The NZ-born artist and her daughter designed the house that pays homage to Coco Chanel. Photo / Ray White

A New Zealand-born artist spent four years remodelling a derelict six-bedroom house, turning it into a tribute to fashion icon Coco Chanel.

Lillianna Cruickshank and her daughter Celine, 17, completely transformed the Gold Coast mansion, which is going under the hammer this month.

The large lagoon swimming pool. Photo / Ray White

The fashionista duo combined their passions for fashion and interior design to create a glamourous space that is an homage to one of the most prestigious style icons of all time.

"I modelled a bit when I was younger and I just fell in love with Chanel," the Kiwi-born artist told the Daily Mail in Australia.

"She was outspoken, witty and a little bit out there. Just a fabulously impressive woman."

New Zealand-born artist Lillianna Cruickshank and her daughter, Celine, 17. Photo / Supplied

It took the mother and daughter duo four years to completely redesign and redecorate the house, which sits on a 3-acre estate in Worongary, 12km out of the Gold Coast.

The remodelling alone cost $1.6 million.

The Coco Chanel-inspired bathroom. Photo / Ray White

The house features numerous works of art by the Cruickshank mother and daughter duo, including chalked quotes from Chanel herself on blackboards, covering the walls from floor to ceiling.

The patio resembles the architecture of a French chateau. Photo / Ray White

For the Kiwi fashionista, the best part of the home is the library, which includes a blackboard with the quote: "Change your thoughts and change your life."

Cruickshank bought the Queensland villa in 2017. It was in desperate need of a remodel.

A "before" photo shows just how much work went into the remodel. Photo / Ray White

The home is now filled with luxurious accessories and statement pieces, which combine into a flamboyant decor that can surely not be described as subtle.

The fashion-inspired home includes lots of statement pieces. Photo / Ray White

The home features a large lagoon swimming pool, and french doors that open to a terraced area inspired by the traditional French chateau design.

According to listing agent Sabrina Chen, who is overseeing the sale of the property for Ray White, demand for such a unique home is difficult to predict.

The auction will take place on June 19.