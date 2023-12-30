You do not need to fall for fitness and wellness marketing in the new year. Photo / Getty Images

As we prepare to embark on season 4 of 2020, the algorithm seems hellbent on telling us ways to change our lives in 2024, to become our “best selves”.

Wellness influencers will show up on your tiny screen telling you about “challenges” you should join (no, thank you) to “lose your holiday weight” or get a “summer body” and, what a coincidence, they know just the right supplement to sell you to help you achieve your goals to become a whole new person just because the Earth decided to go around the sun yet again.

I’ve got bad news for the algorithm: I won’t be doing any of that.

The concept of “new year new you” is extra pervasive in the southern hemisphere because it also gets lumped with the “summer body” idea and mashed up with the conversations around “losing holiday weight” and “detoxing” and, well, it’s just a hell of a marketing storm for those who can profit from making you feel bad about yourself.

Not this year.

There is a meme doing the rounds that expresses this well (I could aim to become someone in the new year who’s better at looking up and linking back to memes I quote in these pieces but we both know that’s not going to happen). It says something along the lines of “I’m not changing in the new year, it’s the circumstances’ turn to change”. It’s 100 per cent true because, honestly, have you seen the circumstances? The absolute state of it? The planet is quite literally on fire and influencers want me to care about the size of my thighs or the amount of fat on my cheeks? No, sir.

I did not slave away in front of a hot stove baking up a storm for Christmas to now go sweat it all out. I did not queue an ungodly amount of time at the supermarket on Christmas Eve getting those last-minute scorched almonds (from me to me, with love, merry Xmas) to now want to “work it off”. I already have a summer body, because I have a body and it is currently in summer. And let me tell you, between scorched almonds, pavlova, barbecues and cold beers in the hot afternoon sun, this summer body is having a great time.

I’m not a complete idiot - I understand the point of new year resolutions. I am not trying to suggest you should never set yourself any goals, that is not my point. We all strive to be better every day and all that. What I am trying to say is that anything that thrives on making you feel bad about yourself, on chipping away at your self-esteem or any kind of guilt over the mere act of existing (and - heaven forbid! - eating food you enjoy) is best ignored. The fitness and wellness industry moves millions and there’s no busier time for them than the start of a new year. For that reason, they’ll take a good intention too far and exploit your very natural desire for self-improvement.

“New year, new you” is an exhausting concept - goals are amazing little things but the idea of having to reinvent ourselves with every new calendar year is dumb and, frankly, unnecessary. It also ignores all the good the previous year has brought you, the subtle ways in which you changed for the better in 2023 (I know you did, you’re amazing), and all the great things that make you the you standing here today, about to start the new year. Instead of aiming for a new you in the new year, you should just keep doing what you’re doing because it got you here, to this very moment.

Setting goals can be a great tool, but we need to approach it from a position of kindness to ourselves and appreciation for all the things we already do well. It is a great privilege to be here, about to start a new year - but you absolutely do not need a new you.

Influencers be damned, I hope you eat many delicious pies in 2024.



