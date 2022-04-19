The new rule for the ageing monarch follows numerous last minute withdrawals in recent months. Photo / Getty Images

It appears the days of Her Majesty cutting ribbons, shaking hands and making idle chit-chat with the common folk of England are over.

Once upon a time, she fronted hundreds of engagements a year - back in 2018 her record sat at 283 appearances. But according to The Sun, the Palace has actioned a new rule that means the Queen's attendance at any event will not be decided until the day and, no matter what, she won't go along alone.

It's alleged an "insider" told The Mail on Sunday: "The assumption must now be that the Queen will not be present at events.

"If Her Majesty does attend, it will be decided on the day and she will be accompanied by another member of the royal family."

The new rule for the ageing monarch follows numerous last-minute withdrawals in recent months, allegedly due to ill health and ongoing physical ailments which make moving about difficult.

Over the weekend, the Queen, who turns 96 next week, did not attend the annual Easter Sunday Service in Windsor.

And on Thursday Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, stood in for Her Majesty at the Maundy service at St George's Chapel - a move noted by royal watchers as a signal of the future King's growing role.

For the engagements the Queen is able to attend, she will be accompanied by another member of the royal family. Photo / Getty Images

Last month, the Queen was also absent from the UK's Commonwealth Day ceremony, the decision said to be made due to concerns over her "comfort" at the event.

At Windsor Castle in February, as she leaned heavily on a walking stick, the monarch told a visitor: " "As you can see, I can't move."

Alterations have been made to assist with her mobility, including a $110,000 golf buggy and a wheelchair-friendly lift installed in one of her residences.

According to The Sun, aides are hopeful Her Majesty will be able to attend some of the holiday celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee in June.