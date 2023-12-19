Emily McDonald reveals three things she will never do to keep her brain healthy.

Emily McDonald reveals three things she will never do to keep her brain healthy.

A neuroscientist and brain coach has shed light on the three things she has decided to never do again in order to keep her brain healthy.

Emily McDonald, born and raised in the United States, has transformed her quality of life for the better by setting herself rules to “protect her mindset”.

The expert got candid about how she has stopped watching negative television, doesn’t listen to sad music anymore, and has stopped judging herself and others around her, reports Daily Mail.

Medical professionals have also advised people to stay away from alcohol to protect brain activity, while other scientists have detailed how food can help you live a longer life.

Toxic TV normalises toxic behaviour, which gets wired into your brain and becomes your mindset.

1. Don’t watch horror or negative television

McDonald revealed watching “horrific” or “toxic” media — especially in the evening — can elevate your cortisol levels and disrupt your sleep.

“Quality of sleep is one of the most important things for brain health,” she shared.

“Toxic TV just normalises toxic behaviour — which gets wired into your brain and becomes your mindset.”

McDonald says she “doesn’t watch the news either” and instead opts to get her information “elsewhere”.

Music often ties emotion to it as well.

2. Don’t listen to or sing lyrics you don’t want to claim

“Listening to music activates neuroplasticity and the brain’s ability to rewire,” the scientist revealed.

“The lyrics that you are singing when you’re listening to music are actually being wired in even more than if you were to just say them — especially because music often ties emotion to it as well.”

However, research has revealed sad music can be helpful when processing emotions — so McDonald does this when needed.

As I give myself more grace and forgiveness, I find I do that for other people as well. Photo / Getty Images

3. Don’t judge yourself or other people

“One of the most important things I’ve learned about mental health and mindset is that whatever you are judging other people about is linked to something you are judging yourself about internally,” the expert shared.

She revealed that not judging others for their faults and imperfections stopped her from nitpicking at her own.

“And as I give myself more grace and forgiveness, I find I do that for other people as well,” she said.

Many chimed in with the expert and reflected on their own experiences.

“I told my ex-wife to stop watching Real Housewives because she was constantly combative. She didn’t like that too much, but I was right,” one man shared.

“I do exactly this! So many people do not understand this process,” another said.

“I used to watch American Horror Story to fall asleep and have stress dreams,” one added.