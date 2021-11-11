Neighbour's note about dog's 'excessive barking' angers

A Queensland man has blasted a note he received about his dog's "excessive barking" after the complainant failed to leave any contact details to discuss the matter. Photo / Facebook

A neighbour's note complaining about a fellow resident's dog has been roasted online with many labelling it "gutless".

A Coomera man, from Queensland, shared a photo of a handwritten note that was left for him about his dog's "excessive barking" to Facebook.

The neighbour wrote that the barking was a "common occurrence", which was "constantly ignored" and threatened to "formally lodge complaints".

"Noticeably it is every night at a time that they appear to be distressed, which is becoming distressing for several households," the note continued.

However, the neighbour was called out by the dog owner for failing to leave any contact details.

"Thanks for the note, maybe next time leave your number and we can chat about it," the man wrote in his post.

"A bit hard to know my dog barks when I'm not home. And I'm pretty sure there are a lot of other dogs in the area that bark as well."

Many backed the dog owner's stance, adding they were "gutless" for not revealing their identity, while others supported neighbour's views.

"Oh wow fancy a dog that barks?" one person commented. "Really very unusual! I'd rather barking dogs than screaming kids and crazy boozers."

Another person wrote that they "hate gutless anon notes like that".

"If it was me I'd want to know more so I could fix the issue but it's a wee bit hard when there's no number or anything."

However, others believed the neighbour was doing the man a favour by making him aware of the problem before it was escalated to council.

"Nice of them to write you a letter so now you know and can look into some desensitisation training, or maybe some stuff to keep your dog from being bored," one person wrote, while another added that the identity of the complainant was "not relevant".

"Obviously it is enough for someone to write the note, others also would have been affected," said another. "You need to address the problem, not worry about the sender."

It's not the first time an angry note about a barking dog has sparked fury.

In 2019, a Perth woman blasted a letter from her neighbour which had a numbered list of complaints about her dog.

"I am writing to let you know your dog is causing a nuisance to me and my family by barking/whining/howling," the letter continued.

"The intention of this letter is to advise you that this nuisance is occurring so that you may take action to resolve the situation."

The note then listed accusations against the woman and her dog, claiming the dog barked throughout the day and night, however the dog owner didn't take kindly to the anonymous criticism and unloaded on her neighbour in a lengthy online post.

The woman, with a son who suffers from a medical condition, disputed her neighbour's claims and said the dog is trained to alert her to one of her children's seizures.

She also claimed the woman's children, who she called "noisy brats" stopped her being able to enjoy her own home.