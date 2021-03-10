Neighbours' letter to couple to tell them bedroom walls are 'paper thin'

Angry neighbours have penned a mortifying letter to the couple living next door to remind them they can hear everything that goes on in the bedroom due to the "paper thin walls". Photo / 123rf

Frustrated sleep-deprived neighbours have written a rather mortifying letter to the couple living next door after hearing every X-rated activity that happened in their room next door.

In a letter posted to social media, the neighbours say they are left "disturbed" by the couple's "noisy daily life" through the "paper thin walls".

The neighbours from New South Wales say they can hear talking and music through the walls, but it was the noises in the early hours of the morning that leave them disgusted.

In the letter, they say their children are being "traumatised" by the noise, and threatened to officially complain as well as naming and shaming them if it doesn't stop.

"To the new neighbours who moved in - located at the back of the units right above the laundry and closest to the car park/clotheslines. YOUR WALLS ARE PAPER THIN," the letter starts.

"Apart from your noisy daily life chats/music at the door of your bedroom...

"We were woken up this morning at around 12.30am mortified, drifting from what we thought is a nightmare into reality with the sounds of ... ... with loud moaning and groaning."

The letter goes on to say they are showing "very little respect" for neighbours who have "little kids who are traumatised by the noises".

The author of the letter continues saying the "sexcapade" was followed with numerous amounts of laughter and chatting throughout the early morning.

"And PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE CLOSE YOUR WINDOWS when you have sex because it is NOT SEXY AT ALL."

It goes on to warn that when they leave the bathroom door open, the shower is in full view of people on the path outside, "like the previous owners learned the embarrassing way".

It was signed off anonymously from "sleep-deprived neighbours".

The incident has attracted reaction online, with some suggesting the author of the letter could have been more polite.

"Like in all honestly, as funny as the encouragement to just be even louder is - I don't actually want to disturb my neighbours' sleep and I don't particularly want them to hear me having sex," one said.

Another added: "So of course I'm going to try and keep it down and shut my goddamn windows. Just don't be a **** about in next time... But also thanks for the meme, Karen."